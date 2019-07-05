Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hero' police dog and handler to get bravery award
A police dog and his handler are to get a bravery award after they were injured while trying to arrest a man armed with a knife.
Bacca was slashed in the head eight times by Mesut Olgun and PC Mike Davey suffered a deep cut to his hand.
Both have made a full recovery following last June's attack, in Bromyard, Herefordshire, but Mr Olgun was found dead in prison three days later.
PC Davey and Bacca - both now retired from West Mercia Police - are to be celebrated at the National Police Bravery Awards on 18 July.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-48868782/hero-police-dog-and-handler-to-get-bravery-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window