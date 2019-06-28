Goggles help blind girl see animals again

Video

At 16, Maisy McAdam lost most of her sight to a brain tumour.

The Worcester University student is registered blind but has been wearing special goggles she first tried at the Hay Festival, where she featured on BBC technology programme Click.

Animal-lover Maisy has taken the tech on a tour of West Midland Safari Park.

The goggles use magnifiers and augmented reality to amplify the wearer's remaining vision and highlight outlines.