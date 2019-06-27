The robot bringing school to hospital bed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leukaemia patient uses robot to connect to classroom
Five-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee is being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
He's recovering from a stem cell transplant and needs to be in an isolated area for about 18 months to avoid the risk of infection.
In the meantime, Oscar, from Worcester, stays connected to the classroom - and school friends - by way of a robot nicknamed Ozzybot.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-48790683/leukaemia-patient-uses-robot-to-connect-to-classroomRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window