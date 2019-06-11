Mum's tears as triple child killer freed

Video

A woman whose three children were murdered by a lodger says she feels terrible after being informed the killer has been released from prison.

David McGreavy took the lives of Elsie Urry's children - Paul Ralph, four; Dawn, two; and nine-month-old Samantha - at their Worcester home in 1973.

Ms Urry, who now lives in Hampshire, told BBC Hereford & Worcester she was dreading hearing he had been granted parole.