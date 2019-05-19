'I changed career after waking from coma'

Media player
Redditch man changed career after waking from coma
In 2012, Rory Curtis was involved in a car crash on the M42 motorway.
When he awoke from a coma at a Birmingham hospital two weeks later, the 22-year-old experienced side effects that included thinking he was a child and speaking in a foreign accent.
The life-changing moment prompted a different perspective on life for the former health and safety officer trainee from Redditch, Worcestershire.
Now 29, Mr Curtis plans to open a barber shop.
19 May 2019
