Learning how to avoid knife-point clashes

Knife crime: Self-defence classes in Redditch schools
A self-defence instructor is visiting all of a town's secondary schools to teach teenagers how to avoid being a victim of knife crime.
Backed by West Mercia Police, Peter Martin says the aim of the project in Redditch is to reassure pupils following a spate of incidents in the West Midlands.
So far, he has spoken to 1,000 students who have been learning that attacks are difficult to thwart once under way, with avoidance a far safer option.
09 May 2019
