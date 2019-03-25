'My heart's gone with my daughter'
Evesham mother's daughter dies after teeth taken out

The mother of a disabled woman who died after all her teeth were removed says she did not consent to the operation.

Diana Johnston has instructed lawyers to investigate after her daughter, Rachel, 49, died weeks after the operation.

She says medical staff failed to discuss the risks of the treatment for her daughter's tooth decay.

