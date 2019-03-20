Factory worker scoops £71m lottery win

Media player
EuroMillions: Hereford's Ade Goodchild revealed as winner
A factory worker who has scooped £71m in the EuroMillions lottery is quite happy to admit it "bloody well will" change his life.
Ade Goodchild, 58, was the only winner of the £71,057,439 prize on Friday.
He told a press conference he would retire after 24 years as a metal worker in Hereford, travel the world and buy a home with a swimming pool.
Being single, he denied he was suddenly more attractive overnight, saying "just my wallet is".
Mr Goodchild is the 15th biggest winner in the history of the lottery.
