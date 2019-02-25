Village hopes to cash in on Netflix fame
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sex Education: Symonds Yat cashing in on Netflix fame

Sex Education has been a huge success on Netflix, with the comedy drama some 40 million viewers in its first month, according to the streaming service.

But not many people know the show was filmed in Herefordshire.

Gillian Anderson plays a sex therapist living in a house with her son Otis.

The village of Symonds Yat is now welcoming fans of the show who want to visit key locations.

  • 25 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Stranger Things will be 'darker but funnier'