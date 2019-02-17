Media player
Mesmerising starling murmuration captured near Leominster
Sarah Church captured this extraordinary video of a murmuration of starlings behind her house.
She said it was "an amazing natural event to behold".
Popular theories for murmurations suggest they are a way to confuse and avoid predators; a way to keep warm; or just a massive signpost in the sky for a safe place to roost.
17 Feb 2019
