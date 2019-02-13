Video

Oscar Saxelby-Lee needs a transplant within three months of his latest round of chemotherapy or his chances of survival will “severely diminish”, his family have said.

The five-year-old has T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which is particularly aggressive and progresses quickly.

His family are urging the public to sign up to a blood stem cell register.

The youngster's school has also organised a donor event.

Oscar, who is currently under the care of doctors at Birmingham Children's Hospital, has so far had 20 blood transfusions and four weeks of chemotherapy.