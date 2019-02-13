Boy, 5, from Worcester with leukaemia needs stem cell match
Oscar Saxelby-Lee needs a transplant within three months of his latest round of chemotherapy or his chances of survival will “severely diminish”, his family have said.
The five-year-old has T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which is particularly aggressive and progresses quickly.
His family are urging the public to sign up to a blood stem cell register.
The youngster's school has also organised a donor event.
Oscar, who is currently under the care of doctors at Birmingham Children's Hospital, has so far had 20 blood transfusions and four weeks of chemotherapy.
-
13 Feb 2019