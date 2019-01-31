CCTV shows acid attack on boy, jury hears
CCTV footage shows an acid attack on a three-year-old boy in a shop, a jury has heard.

The boy, who cannot be named, is seen looking at footballs with his brother before commotion from which he runs away.

He was injured in a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester in July 2018 and sustained serious burns to his face and arm.

During a trial on Thursday, the prosecution said one of the accused - Adam Cech - could be seen in the footage approaching the boy before spraying him.

Mr Cech and his six co-defendants, who include the boy's father, are charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm which they deny.

The trial at Worcester Crown Court continues.

