My dream to rescue a 1950s ambulance

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Redditch woman's dream to restore 1959 ambulance
A yoga teacher who fell in a love with a decaying ambulance she spotted in a field is appealing for a specialist mechanic to help get it back on the road.
Sarah Bates has christened her 1959 vehicle 'The Buddha Bus' after spending months tracking down the owner, and agreeing a £1,500 price.
She's now got the ambulance near her home in Redditch, Worcestershire, but says she needs expert help to realise her dream of driving it.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-46045054/redditch-woman-s-dream-to-restore-1959-ambulanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window