Escaped rhea on the loose at golf course

Video

Golfers have spotted a different kind of birdie - after an escaped rhea ended up on a course.

Staff at Evesham Golf Club said the 6ft, flightless bird appeared in its grounds at the weekend, but nobody can catch it.

The rhea originates in South America, but this one escaped from a nearby village.

The birds resemble emus and can reach speeds of up to 40mph (64kph). For this reason, golf club workers have named it Linford, after Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Linford Christie.