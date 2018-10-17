'Why put my son through this ordeal?'

Video

Debbie Warner's six-year-old son has won the right to sue a company over his father's death on a diving trip.

Lex Warner, of Sutton Coldfield, died during a deep diving expedition off the north of Scotland in August 2012.

His wife wanted to sue Scapa Flow Charters, the company involved, but found she had run out of time to take action under maritime rules.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that there was no time barrier against her suing as the guardian of her son, Vincent.