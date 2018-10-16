The biodegradable crisp packet
Herefordshire firm launches biodegradable crisp packet

A crisps manufacturer has launched a biodegradable packet.

Herefordshire company Two Farmers Ltd says the bags will disappear about six months after disposal.

In October, crisps manufacturer Walkers announced a nationwide recycling scheme for its packets.

