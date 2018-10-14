The teen battling cancer and 'living every day as it comes'
Billy White, 16, has cancer for the third time, but he's not letting it get him down.
The teenager, from Malvern, in Worcestershire, has a tumour in his face and his best hope for a cure is proton beam therapy.
After initially denying this treatment because Billy did not meet the criteria, the NHS reversed its decision following the intervention of a proton expert in Switzerland.
The White family are heading to Germany, where Billy will undergo two months of the new form of radiotherapy funded by the NHS.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
14 Oct 2018