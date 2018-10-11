Baby giraffe takes first steps

Video

A baby giraffe has taken its first steps at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire.

The Rothschild's giraffe is one of the rarest sub-species in the world, with only about 1,600 thought to be in the wild.

The latest addition was born on 3 October and already stands over six feet tall (1.8m) and weighs over nine stone (58kg).

He is yet to be named, but, like all animals born at the safari park this year, it will begin with "G".