'I hide my C-Section scars with tattoos'
Sara Pedlingham is getting her torso tattooed to cover scarring left by four C-sections and other abdominal operations.

The mother-of-five from Ledbury, Herefordshire, is self-conscious about her body and the procedure has helped her "get a stomach back".

It will take about 20 sessions to complete with the help of a tattooist trained in scar camouflage.

  • 09 Oct 2018
