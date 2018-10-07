My life as Pablo Escobar's lovechild

Video

The story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is back in the public consciousness following the success of Netflix series Narcos.

But many fans of the hit series might not know Escobar had a lovechild who was adopted by an English couple.

Phillip Witcomb, now 53, was sent to a remote boarding school in Herefordshire to protect him from his biological father, who had made several attempts to kidnap him.

The landscape artist is now writing a screenplay about his life, proceeds of which will go to help recovering drug addicts.