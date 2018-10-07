My life as Pablo Escobar's lovechild

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pablo Escobar's lovechild on life at English boarding school
The story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is back in the public consciousness following the success of Netflix series Narcos.
But many fans of the hit series might not know Escobar had a lovechild who was adopted by an English couple.
Phillip Witcomb, now 53, was sent to a remote boarding school in Herefordshire to protect him from his biological father, who had made several attempts to kidnap him.
The landscape artist is now writing a screenplay about his life, proceeds of which will go to help recovering drug addicts.
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-45746292/pablo-escobar-s-lovechild-on-life-at-english-boarding-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window