Park welcomes birth of baby rhino

Video

A third southern white rhino has been born at West Midland Safari Park in as many years.

The latest arrival, who has not yet been named, will shortly be joining his brother Ekozu and half-sister, Fahari in the grounds.

Ekozu, born in April 2016, was the first white rhino to be born at the safari park in a decade.

Keepers are considering what name to give the latest addition to the family, but it will begin with a "G" like all babies born at the park in 2018.