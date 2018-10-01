Media player
Hundreds attend vigil for student Thomas Jones
A candlelit vigil held on a bridge close to where a student was last seen has been held.
Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to Thomas Jones, 18, who was last seen during the early hours of 19 September after a night out.
A body was recovered from the River Severn at South Quay, Worcester, on Friday.
It is thought Mr Jones had crossed the Sabrina footbridge over the river near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to a footpath next to Hylton Road before he disappeared.
He had been returning from a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.
01 Oct 2018
