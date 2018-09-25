Media player
Family cry 'buckets of tears' for missing student
The family of a University of Worcester student who has been missing for almost a week said they have not lost hope he may be found.
Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.
His uncle, Chris Rogers, said "there were plenty of tears, buckets of tears" when the family gathered together at the weekend.
25 Sep 2018
