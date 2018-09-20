River search for missing student
Police search for student Thomas Jones in Worcester

Emergency crews are at a river searching for a student who went missing during Freshers Week.

Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the River Severn at Worcester Racecourse.

Ian and Vicki Jones, parents of the University of Worcester student, were riverside in the city on Thursday.

