River search for missing student

Video
Police search for student Thomas Jones in Worcester
Emergency crews are at a river searching for a student who went missing during Freshers Week.
Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the River Severn at Worcester Racecourse.
Ian and Vicki Jones, parents of the University of Worcester student, were riverside in the city on Thursday.
-
20 Sep 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window
