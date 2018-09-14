'I had to tell my mum her son had died'

Video

Amy O'Connor's brother Andrew Lindup, 36, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in London.

Driver Daroush Fayaz, was arrested 15 days later but lack of evidence meant he was only charged with failing to stop and not death by dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty after the crash in December 2016, and served 61 days in jail.

Amy, from Evesham, has petitioned the government calling for a law change.

Road safety charity Brake also wants an increase in the maximum sentence for failure to stop.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley