Video

A woman says she is "over the moon" that a charity is renovating the family home after her partner was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Electrician Jamie Thompson, 49, from Cradley, near Ledbury, Herefordshire, found out he had motor neurone disease in 2014 and his partner Sarah Townsend says he was given just a few years to live.

The disease causes muscle wasting, eventually leaving people with the condition unable to support their head.

The Band of Builders charity is now revamping the house so Jamie can use his motorised wheelchair to access more of the home and garden and spend time with his children.