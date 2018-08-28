Calls to reclassify deadly slimming aid

Video

A father wants to see DNP, a substance contained in diet pills which led to his daughter's death, reclassified as an explosive substance.

Doug Shipsey is calling for a change in the law after his daughter Beth, 21, from Worcester, died after taking tablets containing the industrial chemical in February 2017.

Possessing DNP is not an offence but selling it for human consumption is. Mr Shipsey believes that forcing people to have a licence to possess it could restrict its sale.

Explosive expert Dr Sidney Alford says just 35ml of DNP can be used as an explosive and he wants to see it classified as one.

DNP has a variety of industrial uses, including as a photographic chemical, a fertilizer and in the manufacturing of dyes and explosives.