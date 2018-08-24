The bladders made from other body parts

Media player
James Bullett has cancer of the bladder and needs surgery.
But instead of having a bag fitted to collect his urine, his bladder is being replaced - using tissue from other parts of his body.
It is carried out at the Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire where take-up of the procedure is much higher than the national average.
His Surgeon Adel Makar has been performing the operation for 30 years and gets referrals from across the UK.
But he wants to raise the procedure's profile.
24 Aug 2018
