Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Council 'forced' family to move 100 miles away
Tenzin Choedon said she was given 24 hours to decide whether to leave London and move her family to Kidderminster.
The mother-of-two claimed Brent Council told her they would '"get no support" if they didn't take up the offer in 2015.
22 families have been placed in the Worcestershire town by the London based local authority in the last five years according to the online information directory, CarePlace.
In a statement the council said: "Brent always aims to house homeless people within or as close to Brent as possible."
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-45133459/council-forced-family-to-move-100-miles-awayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window