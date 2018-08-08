Dad saves son's life with defibrillator

Video

A 15-year-old's life has been saved by his father, using a defibrillator he'd recently installed at the boy's school.

Ethan Askew started to feel ill in a sports class and went to tell his teacher before he stopped breathing and collapsed in his arms.

Stuart Askew works as premises manager at the Steiner Academy school at Much Dewchurch in Herefordshire, which his son attends, and ran to deliver the emergency aid.

He said afterwards: "It was very scary, but as soon as I remembered we had a defibrillator I kind of didn't doubt it would have an OK ending."