Meet the UK's hot air ballooning champion
Up in the skies with the UK hot air ballooning champion

Dominic Bareford went up in a balloon as a toddler and qualified as a pilot aged 16.

Now 25, Dominic, from Cookley, near Kidderminster, has won the the British National Hot Air Balloon Championships three times in a row.

He will be competing in the world championships in Austria from 18-26 August.

  • 08 Aug 2018
