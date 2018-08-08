Meet the UK's hot air ballooning champion

Media player
Up in the skies with the UK hot air ballooning champion
Dominic Bareford went up in a balloon as a toddler and qualified as a pilot aged 16.
Now 25, Dominic, from Cookley, near Kidderminster, has won the the British National Hot Air Balloon Championships three times in a row.
He will be competing in the world championships in Austria from 18-26 August.
08 Aug 2018
