Video

Jim Collis joined Men in Sheds in Bromsgrove so he could carve out some new friendships and learn some woodwork skills.

He has found it has helped him tremendously after his wife died of cancer four years ago.

For Jim the shed was a 'lifeline' and gave him 'a purpose to get up in the morning'.

The project is run by Age UK and its running costs are met by fundraising, sponsorship and the men creating goods to sell back to the community