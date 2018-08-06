'It's horrible, it's carnage here'

Video

Fifteen deer have been shot dead in what has been described as "one of the largest poaching incidents" in part of Worcestershire.

The dead animals were found by a member of the Wyre Forest Deer Management Society.

The group believes poachers may have been disturbed as they were killing the deer in order to sell the meat.

Three of the deer shot were fawns, each about a month old. One of the female deer killed was about to give birth.

West Mercia Police has launched a criminal investigation and is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.