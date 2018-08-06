Video

Dashboard camera footage shows the moment a driver has a near miss with a child cycling into the path of his oncoming car.

Robert Allen - group commander for Hereford and Worcester Fire Service - said he posted the video on social media in the hope it would stop children being killed.

He said because he was driving under the speed limit, he was able to react quickly to the incident which happened on Sunday at about 17:00.

"If I hadn't, I'd have hit him," he said on Twitter.

Mr Allen said the boy cycled on to the road - the A38, in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire - "without looking".