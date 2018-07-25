'I don't call myself a beauty queen'

Video

Sophie Blundell says she doesn't like the term beauty queen, despite being crowned Miss Wyre Forest in November.

As a size 12, she says she does not conform to traditional pageant standards and now runs self-esteem workshops for school pupils, encouraging them to embrace what makes them unique.

The 24-year-old from Stourport says the title is much more about community and charity work than it is catwalks and crowns.