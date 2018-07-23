'I had no inkling it was an acid attack'

Media player
Paramedic 'horrified' to learn boy could be acid attack victim
The paramedic who treated a three-year-old boy for burns says he was "horrified" to learn later that it could be acid.
Nick Carson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said he thought he'd just come into "contact with a chemical".
He added: "We had no inkling or any reason to suspect it was an acid attack."
The boy was in a pushchair when the incident happened at Home Bargains in Worcester at 14:15 BST on Saturday. A number of people have been arrested.
