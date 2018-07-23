Community shock over 'acid' attack on boy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Community shock in Worcester over 'acid' attack on boy
Residents in Worcester have described a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy as "terrible" and "worrying".
The boy was "deliberately attacked" at Home Bargains at Shrub Hill Retail Park at 14:15 BST on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.
A number of people have been arrested over the matter.
Police have sought to reassure the public that they are working, "really, really hard to identify the motivation and who carried out the crime."
23 Jul 2018
