Lorry engulfed in flames on motorway

Amateur video footage captures the moment a lorry was engulfed by flames on a motorway.

About 40 firefighters were sent to the blaze, also involving a number of hay bales, between junction seven and eight on the M5's southbound carriageway in Worcestershire.

There are no reports of any injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service says.

Kate Mundy, a car passenger who filmed the fire just before Strensham Services, described the scene as "incredible".

Fire crews have been working alongside police and highways workers to get traffic moving, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said.