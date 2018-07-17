New £20m fish pass for River Severn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New £20m fish pass scheme set for River Severn
Spawning fish will have an easier time swimming up the River Severn in Worcestershire thanks to a £20m project to introduce fish passes.
The passes will act like aquatic ladders over weirs and locks that have had a dramatic impact on fish populations by making parts of the river inaccessible.
Jason Leach from the Canal and River Trust, which runs the project, said it will have a "vital impact in enabling protected and endangered species to thrive once more".
17 Jul 2018
