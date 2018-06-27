Drones target seagull scourge
Drones target Worcester seagull scourge in nest egg swap

Seagulls' eggs are being taken from nests and replaced by fake ones in order to limit the population.

Worcester City Council has been deploying drones to locate the nests before removing the eggs.

The council says it spends £15,000 each year on the city's seagull problem and using drones is helping them find more nests and keep the population at bay.

