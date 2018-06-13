Video

Jackie Vaughan, from Bewdley in Worcestershire, is a stringer to the stars.

She's the woman who helps put the power into racquets used by some of the world's top tennis players.

Jackie is a professional racquet stringer and will be working at the The Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory in Birmingham, which starts on Saturday.

Previous champions include Billie Jean King, Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova.

Video journalist: John Bray