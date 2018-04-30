Media player
Worcester woman gave birth without knowing she was pregnant
A couple have found themselves in a dash for supplies for the newborn they did not know they were having.
Baby Jacob was a complete surprise to mum Laura Webb, 31, from Worcester.
She only learned she was pregnant when she was admitted to hospital with back pain and cramps.
30 Apr 2018
