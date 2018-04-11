'I'm no longer stared at'

Media player
Prosthetic nose 'has changed my life'
A woman from Redditch whose nose collapsed because of a rare disease has been showing off her new prosthetic replacement.
Jayne Hardman had to have her nose removed in 2014, following a disease known as granulomatosis with polyangiitis.
The condition causes inflammation in blood vessels that restricts blood flow to organs.
Ms Hardman's new nose, attached by magnets, was fitted by prostheticist Kelly Morris at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
