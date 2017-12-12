'We've got hedgehogs everywhere'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds of hedgehogs saved from freezing temperatures
Underweight hedgehogs are proving to be a thorny issue.
A wildlife rescue centre at Beckford, Worcestershire, has been inundated with sick and starving hedgehogs brought in by the public.
The Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre has taken in 312 of the animals as temperatures plummet.
They have been venturing out for food during the cold snap, but some are too young and underweight to survive.
-
12 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-42324576/hundreds-of-hedgehogs-saved-from-freezing-temperaturesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window