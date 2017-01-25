'I don't want to go home black and blue'
Police appeal after officer's jaw dislocated

The public is being urged to see 'Behind the Badge' in a campaign to cut violence against police officers.

There were 850 assaults on officers over an 18-month period across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

West Mercia Police, which covers that area, said it hoped to change attitudes.

PC Sherry Clifford was kicked in the face outside a club in Evesham, Worcestershire. She said it left her feeling "devastated."

  • 25 Jan 2017
