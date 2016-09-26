Meet the knife-thrower's new assistant

Media player
A circus ticket office worker lands job as the knife thrower's new assistant
Talk about first day nerves - a student who had been working in a circus ticket office has taken centre stage as the knife thrower's new assistant.
Rosie Delarue made her big top debut in Birmingham on Sunday, watched by her proud but anxious parents.
Rosie, from Evesham in Worcestershire, got straight to the point with Czech-born knife thrower Toni Novotny - and mum admitted it was not how she expected her "little girl" to be spending afternoons.
26 Sep 2016
