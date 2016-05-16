The altar cloth
'Elizabeth I dress' stored as altar cloth under vicar's bed

An altar cloth, which was once stored under a vicar's bed in Herefordshire, is believed to have been part of a dress once worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

The cloth from St Faith's Church, in Bacton, has been examined by Historic Royal Palaces curators who believe the monarch may have gifted the cloth to her lady-in-waiting Blanche Parry, who was born in the village.

