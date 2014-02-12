Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
River Severn hits 'highest recorded level' in Worcester
The River Severn has reached its highest recorded level in Worcester, matching the peak in the floods of 2007.
At Barbourne in the city, it hit 5.65 metres and there are fears it could rise further. In Worcester, 50 residents from sheltered accommodation were evacuated.
Ben Sidwell spoke to people from Worcester, including Simon Clark, the managing director of Sanctuary Housing Services.
-
12 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-26161205/river-severn-hits-highest-recorded-level-in-worcesterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window