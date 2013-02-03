Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Toyah Willcox talks about living in Pershore
The star of stage and screen talks passionately about her Worcestershire hometown to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Andrew Easton.
She says she's flattered to see a sudden surge in the number of younger people coming to her gigs after Florence & The Machine and Marina & The Diamonds cited her as a major influence.
-
03 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-21317799/toyah-willcox-talks-about-living-in-pershoreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window