Toyah Willcox
Video

Toyah Willcox talks about living in Pershore

The star of stage and screen talks passionately about her Worcestershire hometown to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Andrew Easton.

She says she's flattered to see a sudden surge in the number of younger people coming to her gigs after Florence & The Machine and Marina & The Diamonds cited her as a major influence.

  • 03 Feb 2013