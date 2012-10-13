This month, we bring you exclusive live music as performed on the BBC Introducing in Hereford & Worcester stage at SnodFest, near Pershore.

The festival began as a means to raise money to pay for a public park in Upton Snodsbury - and we've been involved right from the start.

This week we kick off proceedings with The Electric Blues Reaction.

The Kington band formed from the ashes of Siro and the Hot Rats and they're heavily influenced by rock and blues.

Their bassist, Stuart 'Mac' MacDonald, has a long history in music having shared the stage with Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Otis Spann and Freddy King, to name just a few.

Mac was also a member of Paul Rogers' band Peace, touring the UK and Europe, taking in all the major festivals.

Studio sessions and festival gigs